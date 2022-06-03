This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a monkeypox virion, obtained from a sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner, CDC

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health confirms province’s first monkeypox case

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province has identified a case of monkeypox.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says in a post on social media that an adult has tested positive for the rare disease that can cause fevers, aches and rashes.

She also says monkeypox does not spread easily between people.

Monkeypox typically spreads from close person-to-person contact through respiratory droplets, direct contact with skin lesions or bodily fluids, or indirect contact through contaminated clothing or linens.

She says the first person in the province to test positive for the disease had close contact with a known case outside the province.

On Wednesday, Quebec confirmed 52 monkeypox cases in the province and Toronto Public Health says that a man in his 40s is the second confirmed case in the city.

RELATED: WHO: Monkeypox won’t turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

Health

Previous story
Ontario Progressive Conservatives to form second majority government
Next story
Trio arrested in Chilliwack for stolen vehicle after ‘alert’ citizen calls in suspicious activity

Just Posted

Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs (right) suggested people within Chilliwack SD33 are “grooming children” during an appearance with fellow trustee Barry Neufeld (middle) on an internet talk show hosted by Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson.
Chilliwack school trustee Heather Maahs suggests some within SD33 are “grooming children”

Three suspects arrested in stolen vehicle investigation. (Black Press)
Trio arrested in Chilliwack for stolen vehicle after ‘alert’ citizen calls in suspicious activity

Students from Little Mountain elementary clearing trails on Little Mountain on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Explore Little Mountain Saturday in Chilliwack to celebrate B.C. Trails Day

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon (right) poses for a photo with Chilliwack Pride Society president Teri Westerby. Paddon partnered up with the pride organization to create scholarships for Chilliwack-Kent 2SLGBTQ+ students. (Contributed Photo/Sarah Sovereign Photography)
Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon funds 2SLGBTQ+ scholarships