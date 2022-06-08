Police surround an ambulance in Calgary on May 28, 2008. Alberta Health Services says it is investigating why it took 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond after dogs attacked an 86-year-old woman in Calgary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Alberta Health Services investigates EMS response time in fatal Calgary dog attack

It took 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond after incident happened

Alberta Health Services says it has completed an investigation into why it took 30 minutes for an ambulance to respond after dogs attacked an 86-year-old woman in Calgary.

Police and paramedics who were called Sunday to the Capitol Hill neighbourhood in the city’s northwest found the injured woman.

She was taken to hospital and later died.

Alberta Health Services, which runs emergency medical services, says in a statementthat the initial 911 call was sent to police based on the information provided from the scene.

Spokesman James Wood says the call was initially triaged as non-life-threatening, but police notified EMS when they arrived on scene that the patient’s injuries were serious.

Wood says EMS then dispatched an ambulance, which arrived nine minutes later.

“This tragic incident occurred at a time of very high EMS call volumes,” he said. “However, once the call was deemed high priority, an ambulance was dispatched immediately.

“AHS is discussing these findings further within EMS and will reach out to (Calgary police) to identify any further learnings from this tragic incident.”

A police investigation into the fatal dog attack is ongoing.

Police have said the three dogs, which were seized by the city, are believed to be a North American pit bull-terrier mix, a North American Staffordshire mix and an American pit bull.

Criminal charges or fines could be laid and the dogs could be put down.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Calgary police investigating death of 83-year-old woman after dog attack

dog attackEmergency calls

Previous story
Leaders of Eastern Fraser Valley back gondola proposal over ski resort idea
Next story
Langley Mountie charged in crash that sent pedestrian to hospital

Just Posted

The Coquihalla River, a tributary to the Fraser River, is rising as expected as the spring freshet continues in Hope and around the province. A high streamflow advisory has just been issued for the Fraser River. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Be prepared and know your hazards, say forecast centre as Fraser River rises

Individual leaving homeless camp on Oct. 23, 2017 in Chilliwack after everyone was evicted. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Daytime wellness shelter coming for Chilliwack residents experiencing homelessness

Five-year-old Emily Eno uses the Chilliwack pump track on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Construction has begun on a new pump track (seen in background) for beginner riders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Construction underway for new ‘mini’ pump track in Chilliwack

Looking west from Bridal Falls over Chilliwack. (Sam Waddington file photo)
Leaders of Eastern Fraser Valley back gondola proposal over ski resort idea