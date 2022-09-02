Air Ambulance called in following rollover on logging road in Chilliwack River Valley

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and other emergency crews were called to a rollover near Foley Lake on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Google Maps)

An Air Ambulance was dispatched following a collision on a logging road in Chilliwack River Valley on Friday afternoon.

It was reported that a vehicle rolled over some time after 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 on a forest service road leading up to Foley Lake.

Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department and other emergency crews were called to the scene and firefighters were setting up a landing zone for the helicopter just west of the scene at Ford Mountain Correctional Centre.

Emergency crews were in the same area earlier that day where RCMP and Chilliwack Search and Rescue were at a body recovery after a climber fell on Mt. Slesse. An SOS beacon was triggered after the hiker fell, resulting in RCMP heading to the scene at Nesakwatch Creek.

