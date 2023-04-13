Agriculture Open House will be welcoming the curious at University of the Fraser Valley

Exploring ag-related UFV programs on the Chilliwack campus starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday (April 13)

Carey Prinse and Matt McQuillin from Princar Holsteins dairy farm showing off their state-of-the-art robotic milking system. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Embarking on a career in agriculture, especially from the Fraser Valley, the very heart of B.C. agriculture, is becoming increasingly important in today’s world.

An exploration of the ag-related education options will be underway at an Open House Thursday (April 13) at University of the Fraser Valley Chilliwack campus.

“UFV’s agriculture programs are for both students with extensive experience in agriculture and those with very little,” according to the new release about the open house.

The Agriculture programs offer those with career experience the ability to receive credit for courses required to obtain a credential. Those with very little work or farm industry experience get the chance to start with a smaller credential such as the 15-credit, single-semester, Milker Technician associate certificate, and build toward a certificate, diploma, or degree.

Curious about UFV’s agriculture programs and potential career opportunities? Check out the open house, April 13, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Building H on Chilliwack campus at Canada Education Park.

