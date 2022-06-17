After-school youth hangout program moving to Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre

‘We’re so pleased to support expansion of this program into a weekly space for youth:’ Chilliwack mayor

A vital after-school program for youth 15-29 is moving to the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

City council recently approved $2,500 in funding as well as in-kind support for Chilliwack Building Youth Futures’ (CBYF) Indoor Hangout to be held on Wednesdays.

“Having a healthy space to spend time with friends and meet new people after school is something many of us take for granted,” said Mayor Ken Popove. “As a council, we are so pleased to be able to support the expansion of this program into a weekly space for youth in Chilliwack.”

The Indoor Hangout program offers a range of after-school activities, indoor space for skateboarders in Chilliwack, and it blends community recreation with services and activities focused on vulnerable youth.

The Indoor Hangout was previously held monthly at Heritage Park, but it will now be held on Wednesday afternoons at the Landing Sports Centre, with rental costs covered by the City of Chilliwack. The city will also provide storage space for the group’s plaza style skateboard obstacles.

Funding for this program was provided under the city’s Community Development Initiative funding policy and supports the goal outlined in the action plan from the Mayor’s Task Force on Inclusiveness, Diversity, and Accessibility to “prioritize the well-being of marginalized community members.”

According to their Facebook page, Chilliwack Building Youth Futures (CBYF) has the goal of impacting and increasing “positive life outcomes” for Chilliwack youth 15-29 in educational and employment areas. Youth involvement and feedback are encouraged.

The program is supported by a number of local businesses and organizations.

RELATED: Youth drop-in program launched in 2018

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRecreation