Adventure awaits on Chilliwack waterways during Paddle the Slough 2023

‘Get together with your family, friends for unique adventure’ on Chilliwack’s sloughs May 19-June 18

It’s almost time to hop in a kayak or canoe for the Paddle the Slough Challenge 2023.

“Get together with your family and friends for a unique adventure exploring the sloughs and waterways in Chilliwack,” according to event organizers with Watershed Watch Salmon Society, and SOS Save Our Sloughs.

There are several spring days to choose from during the 7th annual self-guided Paddle the Slough event, which runs May 19 to June 18.

“This tour will take place over four weeks, so you have plenty of time to pick your ideal paddle days and weather. We are excited to have you sign up.”

It’s all about raising grassroots awareness about slough restoration efforts, the blueways established by City of Chilliwack, and habitat for rearing wild salmon and other creatures.

There is a map of paddle routes online, and registration through Eventbrite.

“It’s a fantastic way to experience nature close to home.”

Some might be surprised at what they see as they drift down the water. There are sections of the Nelson Slough, Camp Slough, Hope Slough, Bear Slough/West Camp Slough to choose from for the event.

While on the water for the paddle event, folks are asked to snap some pics or shoot short video clips and send them to: engagement@watershedwatch.ca. Those pics and video provide the chance for paddlers to win some prizes from local businesses.

