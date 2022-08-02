Adult with baby escapes fire which completely destroyed Ryder Lake home in Chilliwack

Crews from all six fire halls in Chilliwack responded to a house fire on Farnham Road in Ryder Lake on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

An adult and baby escaped a fire that completely destroyed the Ryder Lake home they were in on the weekend.

Every hall in Chilliwack was called to the blaze in the 5000-block of Farnham Road where crews arrived to find a two-storey house fully-engulfed around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

“A neighbour working in his yard witnessed the early stages of the fire and called 911,” said Mike Bourdon, assistant chief with the Chilliwack Fire Department. “One adult and an infant were home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate the home.”

Bourdon said crews had to battle extreme heat and worked hard to establish a water supply and setup a defensive attack before eventually bringing the fire under control.

“Fire crews also maintained protection lines to keep the fire from extending into the wildland interface and tall grass field adjacent to the home.”

Smoke is seen rising from Ryder Lake on Sunday, July 31, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

The fire completely destroyed the house and and excavator was brought in to demolish the building.

Approximately 40 firefighters from all six halls, plus crews from Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were at the fire.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to extend thanks to the Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department as well as the neighbour who was able to quickly provide the excavator which helped expedite firefighting operations,” Bourdon said.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

This fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department.

Farnham Road is a short, dead-end street with 13 properties on it, nine of which have homes/buildings. It is located less than one kilometre from the Ryder Lake fire hall.

Just hours earlier, firefighters were at a balcony fire on Vedder Road in Chilliwack where a tenant of the apartment building used a fire extinguisher to knock down the blaze before fire crews arrived.

