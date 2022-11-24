The new Abbotsford Lululemon location is set to open on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The new Abbotsford Lululemon location is set to open on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Lululemon grand opening set for Black Friday

New location at Highstreet Shopping Centre is located beside American Eagle

The Lululemon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre officially opens tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 25).

News of the stores arrival initially broke in September, with signage being posted and construction underway shortly after Labour Day.

Lululemon had previously operated a seasonal store at Highstreet in the past. The seasonal store last operated in July 2019.

There are believed to be several “Black Friday” deals for the store’s opening.

Lululemon stores typically carry a wide variety of yoga wear, athletic apparel, lifestyle wear, accessories and personal care products.

The company was founded in 1998 by Vancouver businessman Chip Wilson and opened its first retail location in the year 2000. Lululemon went public in 2007 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar company with over 500 locations around the globe.

The Abbotsford location can be found beside the American Eagle store in the clothing sector of Highstreet.

Lululemon also operates stores in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Richmond, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Vancouver. This is the furthest east in B.C. for any Lululemon store.

RELATED: Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRetail

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP looking for 4 men who fired rifle, set trailer on fire near Nelson
Next story
Firearms bill unfairly targets hunters: B.C. Wildlife Federation

Just Posted

Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
A list of Christmassy events coming up in Chilliwack

The new Abbotsford Lululemon location is set to open on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Lululemon grand opening set for Black Friday

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

The black Dodge Ram truck the three suspects used was stolen from Coquitlam with a license plate from Langley. (Merritt RCMP/Submitted)
3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla