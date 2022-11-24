Abbotsford’s Lululemon grand opening set for Black Friday

New location at Highstreet Shopping Centre is located beside American Eagle

The new Abbotsford Lululemon location is set to open on Friday (Nov. 25). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Lululemon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre officially opens tomorrow (Friday, Nov. 25).

News of the stores arrival initially broke in September, with signage being posted and construction underway shortly after Labour Day.

Lululemon had previously operated a seasonal store at Highstreet in the past. The seasonal store last operated in July 2019.

There are believed to be several “Black Friday” deals for the store’s opening.

Lululemon stores typically carry a wide variety of yoga wear, athletic apparel, lifestyle wear, accessories and personal care products.

The company was founded in 1998 by Vancouver businessman Chip Wilson and opened its first retail location in the year 2000. Lululemon went public in 2007 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar company with over 500 locations around the globe.

The Abbotsford location can be found beside the American Eagle store in the clothing sector of Highstreet.

Lululemon also operates stores in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Richmond, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Vancouver. This is the furthest east in B.C. for any Lululemon store.

