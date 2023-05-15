Fast Air held a fundraiser at the charter service’s new hangar facility and raised over $25,000 for Surrey’s Mackie’s Place Youth Social House. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Fast Air held a fundraiser at the charter service’s new hangar facility and raised over $25,000 for Surrey’s Mackie’s Place Youth Social House. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Fast Air hosts fundraiser, holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

New facility set to open in November, over $25,000 raised for Surrey’s Mackie’s House

It was a day of celebration at Abbotsford’s Fast Air on Thursday (May 11).

Not only was it the official groundbreaking ceremony for the charter service’s planned new facility, but it was also a fundraiser hosted at their current facility to help support Surrey’s Mackie’s Place Youth Social House.

The Awesome Fast Travel Show fundraiser showcased a number of cars, jets, helicopters and travel trailers for guests to observe and experience. Some of the highlighted transportation devices included: Cessna Citation CJ3, Bell 206 Jet Ranger, King Air C90, Airstream Travel Trailer, 1988 Porsche 944 Turbo and many more.

Guests could purchase raffle tickets to support Mackie’s Place and win prizes such as a scenic helicopter flight to Gambier Island, a one-year membership to Mackie’s Pie Club, a two-night stay at Oak Bay Beach hotel and more.

Dan Rutherford, the business development manager for Fast Air, stated that over $25,000 was raised for Mackie’s Place on Thursday. He said it was a great event and has been pleased at how Fast Air has been welcomed into Abbotsford.

“The event was supported so much by the community and both business and civic leaders,” he said. “It’s so greatly appreciated for a company that is new to Abbotsford.”

Rutherford said about 200 people checked out the event, which occurred at Fast Air’s current hangar facility, which is located at 1235 Townline Rd. The current hangar facility began its service on Dec. 12 and Rutherford said it momentum is growing locally for the company and the service.

“For this season, which is a slower season, it’s been fine,” he said, of the first quarter. “It’s given us time to really establish ourselves. There’s a lot of support that goes behind operating an airplane – maintenance, fuel and so on. But this time has helped us grow awareness. We’re finding more and more clients are contacting us either to do a charter flight or to see if we can manage an airplane for them – and we do both of those.”

The corporate and private jet services company banked on Abbotsford because of the quality and location of the Abbotsford International Airport and also the passion the community has.

“We believe there is a strong entrepreneurial spirit in the community and what we do really supports entrepreneurial business,” Rutherford said. “We’re not an airline, but we really are a tool for business and businesses that are wanting to grow will use business aircraft.”

He explained that many businesses have stated that YVR has become very congested and pricing to work out of that airport has gone up substantially in recent years. It’s also more difficult to find landing spots compared to Abbotsford.

RELATED: Fast Air charter service launches in Abbotsford

“Abbotsford is a great airspace, fantastic airport and customs,” he said. “We can go anywhere in North America from here. So businesses use us for time savings to either multiple sites or to difficult to get to sites.”

Rutherford said that the new 20,000-square-foot business aviation facility, which was what the groundbreaking ceremony was for, is located directly across from their current facility and will be completed in November.

The new facility will include business-class hangar space for business jets, offices and a lobby facility.

For more information on Fast Air, visit flyfastair.com.

abbotsfordaviation

 

Ground was broken on the new Fats Air facility. It is set to be completed in November. (Submitted)

Ground was broken on the new Fats Air facility. It is set to be completed in November. (Submitted)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

(John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

(Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks

Just Posted

The RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment (UFVRD) is hosting community meetings May 18 and 23 to hear public feedback on policing priorities. (Black Press file)
RCMP holds community meetings in Chilliwack to discuss policing priorities

Two dead cats on a lawn of a house on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack posted on a Facebook group on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Meghan Bee Facebook photo)
3 dead cats found on a Chilliwack lawn within 4 days leads to questions and speculation

Fast Air held a fundraiser at the charter service’s new hangar facility and raised over $25,000 for Surrey’s Mackie’s Place Youth Social House. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Fast Air hosts fundraiser, holds groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

The First Nation communities in and around Yale say that the Yale and District Historical Society (YDHS) needs to return the Indigneous artifacts back to the Yale Historic Site’s museum. (Christyn Rumble) The First Nation communities in and around Yale say that the Yale and District Historical Society (YDHS) needs to return the Indigneous artifacts back to the Yale Historic Site’s museum. (Christyn Rumble)
Leaders of local First Nations say Indigenous artifacts must be returned to Yale Historic Site