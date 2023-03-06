Satwant Aujla of Abbotsford won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw on Jan. 25. (BCLC photo)

Satwant Aujla of Abbotsford won $1 million in the Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw on Jan. 25. (BCLC photo)

Abbotsford woman wins $1M in Lotto 6/49 guaranteed prize draw

Satwant Aujla says win brings her ‘some peace and comfort’

An Abbotsford woman says she was rendered speechless after learning she had won the guaranteed prize draw of $1 million from the Jan. 25th Lotto 6/49 draw.

Satwant Aujla was at the local FreshCo grocery store when she first checked her ticket. She was in such disbelief that she took her ticket to two gas stations the next day to double check.

“I put (the ticket) in my pocket and got out of there when I saw the winning amount,” Ajula said.

She said she was most excited to share the news with her son, who was “blown away.”

Aujla said the win gives her “peace and comfort,” and she had always wanted to buy her son a house if she ever won the lottery.

Aujla purchased the winning ticket at one of the Chevron gas stations on South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

ALSO SEE: Friends from Abbotsford and Duncan split $1 million lottery prize

Breaking NewsLottery

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Escaped murderer, cocaine bales, fiery drug bust flow from Vancouver Island-based probe
Next story
Dozens face terrorism charges in Atlanta police protest

Just Posted

A vehicle thief’s high-speed escape through snow and slush ended in a crash of “spectacular fashion” according to Hope RCMP. (Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin)
High-speed car chase ends in spectacular crash near Herrling Island

Ted Kim of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society ladles soup in the commercial kitchen at the Chilliwack Community Food Hub. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Bowls of Hope seeking support for national school-food program

Jeffery Michael Kizmann faces six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing stolen property as a trial gets underway in B.C. Supreme Court. (Facebook)
Trial starts for Chilliwack prolific offender facing drug trafficking charges

Anti-racism mural by the Raven-Tacuara collective on the old Auld Phillips building on Fletcher Street near Yale on Aug. 12, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Public forum for newcomers on finding sense of belonging in Chilliwack and beyond