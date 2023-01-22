The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night (Jan. 22). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Abbotsford records second targeted shooting in less than 24 hours

Man in his 20s injured in incident near Aldergrove border

Abbotsford recorded its second shooting of the weekend on Sunday night (Jan. 22), less than 24 hours after the previous one.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said in a press release that patrol officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue (in west Abbotsford near the Aldergrove border).

Officers “identified a scene” and located a man in his 20s who had injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the incident appears to be targeted, police said.

No further details have been released.

RELATED: Four men injured in targeted shooting in Abbotsford, police say

The APD is asking that any witnesses or those with dashcam footage contact them at 604-859-5225. They are looking for footage along Fraser HIghway between Station and Bradner roads, and along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The previous shooting occurred Saturday (Jan. 21) at 7:42 p.m. in the 28700 block of King Road (east of Bradner Road, near King Traditional Elementary).

Four men in their 20s sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not said whether they believe that the two incidents are linked.


Breaking News

