Abbotsford Police put the call out to reunite ornate cowbell with real owner

Unique piece was found during the arrest of a prolific offender in Abbotsford

An ornate cowbell has still not been reunited with its owner, after it was discovered in the possession of a prolific offender in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Police Department)

A unique item popped up when Abbotsford Police were arresting a prolific offender.

They found an ornate cowbell, complete with a leather strap adorned with a Swiss flag and a flower emblem. The strap is black trimmed with red and white details, and the bell itself has raised images on it, including flowers and cows.

The buckle is also intact.

“We know it’s not his and would like to return it to its owner,” the Abbotsford Police Department noted on their social media channels.

“If this is yours or if you have info on the owner, please call or direct message us quoting file number 23-14772.”

Comments under the photo on Facebook referenced a now-classic Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Christopher Walken and Will Ferrell, among others. In it, Walken is a music producer who demands “more cowbell” from a band, and hilarity ensues.

Others suggested the cowbell is from the 19th century, and could be a part of a collection.

On Tuesday, Abbotsford Police confirmed the cowbell still hasn’t been reunited with its owner, and they are hoping to close the loop on the file.

