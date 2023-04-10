Abbotsford Police nab highway driver going nearly twice speed limit

The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)

A driver going nearly double the highway speed limit was caught by Abbotsford Police recently.

They issued a reminder to the public that excessive speeding “will not be tolerated,” along with a photo of the offender’s car. The driver was going 189 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone of Highway 1, near the Peardonville overpass.

Abbotsford Police said in their post that the driver’s car was impounded and an excessive speeding ticket was issued. The police were set up to catch speeders at the time.

The Motor Vehicle Act defines excessive speeding as driving at a speed greater than 40 km/hr over the speed limit. The faster you drive, the higher the fine goes. If you exceed the limit by more than 40 km/hr, you’ll be fined $368 and have three penalty points added to your driving record.

If you exceed the limit by more than 60 km/hr, you’ll be fined $483 and have three penalty points added to your driving record.

Vehicle impoundment has stages. The first offence can lead to a seven-day impound. A second offence within two years can lead to a 30-day impound, and any further offences within two years can lead to a 60-day impound.

