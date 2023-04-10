The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)

The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)

Abbotsford Police nab highway driver going nearly twice speed limit

Police issue excessive speeding fine and impound car during speed enforcement blitz

A driver going nearly double the highway speed limit was caught by Abbotsford Police recently.

They issued a reminder to the public that excessive speeding “will not be tolerated,” along with a photo of the offender’s car. The driver was going 189 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone of Highway 1, near the Peardonville overpass.

Abbotsford Police said in their post that the driver’s car was impounded and an excessive speeding ticket was issued. The police were set up to catch speeders at the time.

The Motor Vehicle Act defines excessive speeding as driving at a speed greater than 40 km/hr over the speed limit. The faster you drive, the higher the fine goes. If you exceed the limit by more than 40 km/hr, you’ll be fined $368 and have three penalty points added to your driving record.

If you exceed the limit by more than 60 km/hr, you’ll be fined $483 and have three penalty points added to your driving record.

Vehicle impoundment has stages. The first offence can lead to a seven-day impound. A second offence within two years can lead to a 30-day impound, and any further offences within two years can lead to a 60-day impound.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Police Department Chief Mike Serr announces retirement

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsNews

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Strata of condo damaged in White Rock car crash votes to accept ICBC offer
Next story
Vancouver Police release updated policy 2 years after wrongly handcuffing retired judge

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Abbotsford Police nab highway driver going nearly twice speed limit

Fraser Valley resident Brenda Kawasaki is the first official volunteer for the upcoming Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley’s Brenda Kawasaki recognized as first volunteer for Abbotsford 2023 55-Plus BC Games

April is Earth Month in Chilliwack with free metal recycling at the Bailey Landfill and more. (Chilliwack Progress file)
The entire month of April is Earth Month in Chilliwack

Kevin Banner is the featured comedian in the May 6 Fraser Valley Comedy show at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. (Kevin Banner Comedy/ Facebook)
Kevin Banner, Dave Harris take stage for next Fraser Valley Comedy show in Chilliwack