Abbotsford Police investigating street robbery

The Abbotsford Police Department is looking for anyone with information or footage of this robbery on July 20 on McCallum Road. (APD photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage related to a robbery that occurred on July 20.

APD officers responded to a report of a street robbery on the 2500-block of McCallum Road in the early morning hours of July 20 after a 40-year-old woman reported being robbed by four men wearing dark clothing. The men are described as being in their late-teens or early-20s.

The suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim. During the altercation, the victim was dragged a short distance by the suspect’s vehicle, described as an older model two-door grey Honda Civic. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area before and after this incident and are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.

