Abbotsford Police investigating street robbery

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage related to a robbery that occurred on July 20.
APD officers responded to a report of a street robbery on the 2500-block of McCallum Road in the early morning hours of July 20 after a 40-year-old woman reported being robbed by four men wearing dark clothing. The men are described as being in their late-teens or early-20s.
The suspects presented a firearm demanding money from the victim. During the altercation, the victim was dragged a short distance by the suspect’s vehicle, described as an older model two-door grey Honda Civic. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from anyone travelling in the area before and after this incident and are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225 if you have any information that may be related to this investigation.