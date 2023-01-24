Abbotsford Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman Shaunna-Rae Johnson

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 57-year-old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.
They say her disappearance is entirely out of character.
Police are concerned for the well-being of Johnson, and all attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful to date.
She was last seen in the 2700 block of Gladys Ave on Jan. 4 and may be using a bicycle for transportation. Shaunna-Rae is Indigenous, 5’5”, 132 lbs,
and has black hair and brown eyes.
The police are investigating and asking the public, or Johnson herself,contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or by text at 222973 (abbypd).
