Abbotsford Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman Shaunna-Rae Johnson

Police say it’s out of woman’s character and she was last seen on Jan. 4

Police are hoping to locate Shaunna-Rae Johnson of Abbotsford, who was last seen on Jan. 4. (Police handout)

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking the public for help in locating 57-year-old Shaunna-Rae Johnson.

They say her disappearance is entirely out of character.

Police are concerned for the well-being of Johnson, and all attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful to date.

She was last seen in the 2700 block of Gladys Ave on Jan. 4 and may be using a bicycle for transportation. Shaunna-Rae is Indigenous, 5’5”, 132 lbs,

and has black hair and brown eyes.

The police are investigating and asking the public, or Johnson herself,contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or by text at 222973 (abbypd).

