Abbotsford officers among 19 in B.C. under investigation for undercover-training misconduct

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department are among 19 officers across the province under investigation following alleged misconduct during an undercover officer training course earlier this year.

B.C.’s Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) announced on Monday (June 13) that the investigation involves allegations against officers from municipal police departments in Abbotsford, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The allegations brought forward were not detailed, and Black Press Media has asked for additional information.

In a statement, the OPCC said the alleged misconduct was reported to the BC Municipal Chiefs of Police by the RCMP, which had officers present in an observer role at the training course on May 2. It was then reported to the OPCC and an order of investigation was requested.

“The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the statement reads.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants.”

Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department has been appointed as the discipline authority to oversee the probe.

The Police Complaint Commissioner is a civilian, independent officer of the Legislature overseeing complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in British Columbia.

The OPCC does not lay criminal charges, but looks for infractions under the Police Act. Officers deemed to have committed wrongdoing face disciplinary measures ranging from a written reprimand to a suspension or firing.This is separate from whatever criminal charges might be laid.

