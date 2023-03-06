Abbotsford MP Ed Fast has tabled a bill to stop the Liberal government’s expansion of assisted suicide to include those with mental illness. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast has tabled a bill to stop the Liberal government’s expansion of assisted suicide to include those with mental illness. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast tables bill to stop expansion of medically assisted dying program

‘Vulnerable Canadians’ with mental illness should not be included, Fast says

Abbotsford MP Ed Fast has tabled Bill C-314 to stop the Liberal government’s expansion of assisted suicide to vulnerable Canadians with mental illness.

Fast said his bill addresses concerns that the Liberal government is “moving too fast and too far on suicide assistance.”

“More priority should be given to suicide prevention and providing the social and mental health supports that vulnerable Canadians need,” he said in a press release on Monday (March 6).

“The government is quickly moving from a culture of life towards a culture of death in which greater priority is given to suicide assistance than suicide prevention.”

Bill C-314 provides that the term “grievous and irremediable medical condition” contained in Canada’s MAiD (medical assistance in dying) policy not include mental disorders.

New legislation introduced in the House of Commons in February delayed the MAiD expansion for another year. Canadians whose sole condition is a mental disorder will not be eligible for a medically assisted death until March 17, 2024.

The press release from Fast’s office states that the Liberal government is ignoring the “growing number of experts who say that MAiD expansion is risking the lives of the most vulnerable Canadians.”

“Experts have raised concerns about this expansion, specifically highlighting that it is impossible to determine the irremediability of mental illness,” the release states.

“Experts and advocates are also concerned that this will create clinical challenges, blurring the line between suicide prevention and suicide assistance.”

RELATED: Liberals table bill delaying medically assisted dying expansion to March 2024

Breaking Newsfederal governmentmedical aid in dying

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 2 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton
Next story
UPDATE: ‘Abbotsford’s Silicon Valley’ working with city on Sumas Mountain plans

Just Posted

Ted Kim of Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society ladles soup in the commercial kitchen at the Chilliwack Community Food Hub. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack Bowls of Hope seeking support for national school-food program

Jeffery Michael Kizmann faces six counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing stolen property as a trial gets underway in B.C. Supreme Court. (Facebook)
Trial starts for Chilliwack prolific offender facing drug trafficking charges

Anti-racism mural by the Raven-Tacuara collective on the old Auld Phillips building on Fletcher Street near Yale on Aug. 12, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Public forum for newcomers on finding sense of belonging in Chilliwack and beyond

B.C.’s Director of Civil Forfeiture is looking to seize this home at 9469 Rosepark Place in Chilliwack, a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, and $17,822.00 in Canadian currency, from drug dealer Richard MacInnes. (GoogleMaps)
Director of Civil Forfeiture seeks Chilliwack drug dealer’s home, vehicle, cash as proceeds of crime