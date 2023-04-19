Abbotsford man sentenced to one year in prison for having loaded gun

Sukhjit Malhi had weapon on him during 2021 police traffic stop

An Abbotsford man who was caught with a loaded gun in December 2021 has been sentenced to just over a year in prison and two years’ probation.

Sukhjit Malhi, 24, was sentenced April 11 in B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford to 386 days in jail after previously pleading guilty to possession of a loaded gun.

He was also issued a lifetime weapons ban, while six other weapons charges were stayed.

Police previously reported that on Dec. 13, 2021, patrol officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 32100 block of Sorrento Avenue.

Officers recognized the driver as Malhi. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and they began an impaired-driving investigation, the Abbotsford Police Department said at the time.

During the investigation, a loaded handgun was located on Malhi, and he was subsequently charged.

Malhi’s criminal history includes being among three 19-year-old men arrested in 2017 and who faced a total of 18 charges, including for trafficking fentanyl and possession of a firearm.

At the time, police said the three were linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Malhi was acquitted of all eight of his charges in September 2018.

But while he was on bail from the 2017 charges, he was charged with five more offences in February 2018. In October of that year, he was sentenced to just under a year in prison and two years’ probation on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The four other charges were stayed.



