Abbotsford man sentenced to 3 years in jail for 11th robbery since 2017

Scott Kuebeck targeted a gas station in May 2022; previously sentenced on 10 other robberies

Scott Kuebeck is shown here during a Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He was later sentenced for nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (KAM Productions file photo)

An Abbotsford man who was previously convicted of 10 robberies has been sentenced to another three years in jail for his latest one.

Scott Kuebeck, 34, was sentenced Thursday (Jan. 12) in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to one count of robbery.

The incident took place May 27, 2022 at a gas station in the 1900 block of Sumas Way.

Police previously said that, on that day, a man entered the store, showed a firearm, stole money and merchandise, and then left.

A suspect and suspect vehicle were identified, and officers located the vehicle at a residence in the 31600 block of Ridgeview Drive in west Abbotsford.

RELATED: Two men charged with gas station robbery in Abbotsford

Officers contained the residence and, with the help of a K9 unit, the two suspects were safely arrested.

Kuebeck’s co-accused Adam Marton was also charged with robbery, and his case is still before the courts.

Kuebeck was charged with 13 counts of robbery in early 2017 and pleaded guilty to nine of them – six in Chilliwack and three in Abbotsford. He was sentenced in December 2018 to four years in prison and three years of probation, but was given three years’ credit for time already served.

RELATED: Man sentenced for 9 robberies praised by judge for efforts to change life

RELATED: Abbotsford man sentenced for robbery at bank ATM

Kuebeck produced a knife in five of the incidents, and in two of them he said he had a gun, although he didn’t.

In late 2020, he received a 15-month jail term for an incident in January 2020 in which he attempted to rob a woman at a bank ATM in Abbotsford.

Kuebeck claimed he had a knife and demanded money, but the woman told him she didn’t have any. He threatened he would stab her if she didn’t give him her purse, but she refused to do so.

He then ran off, but officers stopped him when they spotted him running down the street in dark clothes and a balaclava.



vikki.hopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsCrimePolice