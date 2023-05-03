Harniel Singh is taken to an ambulance after he was caught by a police dog in Abbotsford and then arrested in April 2018. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Abbotsford man given four years for running dial-a-dope drug line

Harniel Singh has hoping for a conditional sentence order while Crown sought 10 years

An Abbotsford man who sold ‘copious amounts of drugs’ to undercover police officers in Chilliwack, Langley and Richmond has been given a four year jail sentence.

Harniel Singh, now 26, was found guilty of nine drug-related charges in June, 2022. On Apr. 18 B.C. Provincial Judge Kimberley Arthur-Leung handed down a sentence that fell short of what Crown wanted, but went well beyond what Singh was hoping for. Crown had asked for 10 years while defence sought a conditional sentence order (CSO) of 24 months less one day, to be followed by 36 months probation.

Singh ran a dial-a-dope line where he repeatedly sold cocaine, fentanyl and carfentanil to undercover RCMP drug officers back in 2017. He sold as much as 56 grams of cocaine in one instance, and 18 grams of fentanyl in another. He bragged about being the “boss” of a drug trafficking organization and driving around in an $80,000 Mercedes Benz.

At a two-day sentencing hearing held Feb. 3 and 7 in Surrey, Singh expressed remorse for the impact of his actions on his family, but Arthur-Leung wanted to hear more.

“I heard no remorse on the part of Mr. Singh about the impact his actions had on anyone other than his immediate family, despite him admitting that he was familiar with all of the social media and news reports about the opioid crisis in British Columbia,” the judge wrote in her decision. “He was not aware if any of his customers had died and admitted that he did not always know what he was selling in terms of the makeup of the drug. He willingly sold over a period of time cocaine of significant purity and sold both fentanyl and carfentanil. He boasted that he never used what he sold knowing the lethality of the drugs he was trafficking.”

Arthur-Leung called the suggestion of a CSO “untenable,” saying a sentence served in the community wouldn’t meet the objectives of rehabilitation, deterrence and denunciation.

“I am confident that a fit and appropriate sentence to be imposed is that of incarceration,” the judge wrote.

Arthur-Leung rejected Singh’s suggestion that he was off his medication for bi-polar disorder when he committed the crimes and he was in the throes of a mental health crisis.

“I acknowledge that Mr. Singh chose not to maintain his medication regime for his bipolar, but there is not a firm enough link nor medical documentation before this court to conclusively link that he was in a manic phase or in the throes of his bipolar during each and every drug transaction to which I have found him guilty,” Arthur-Leung wrote. “I also accept that simply because one has bipolar, it does not lead to a life of crime and particularly drug trafficking.”

The judge concluded Singh was of sound mind, operating with “authority and oversight over persons working a dial-a-dope line, that he had access to larger amounts and knew the quality of drugs and thus he was more than a mere street-level trafficker.”

“I am confident that Mr. Singh will be able to access his own medication regime while incarcerated and that he is encouraged to access resources and services while incarcerated to rehabilitate himself and understand the harms caused outside of simply his own family and that of himself,” Arthur-Leung wrote.

