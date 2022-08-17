Abbotsford man, 45, facing impaired charges after crash into utility poles in Chilliwack

Pickup truck struck poles on Vedder Road last Saturday night resulting in downed wires

A 45-year-old Abbotsford man is facing charges for impaired driving after crashing into a pair of utility poles on Vedder Road last Saturday night.

Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver after witnesses reported seeing a collision on Vedder Road near Wells Road at about 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Front-line officers from the Chilliwack RCMP were on-scene within minutes to secure the area. Investigating officers determined that a pickup truck had struck two utility poles resulting in downed wires and significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver, a 45-year-old Abbotsford resident, is facing impaired driving related charges.

“Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous,” said RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “It is fortunate that no one was hurt as a result of this incident.”

Every year in B.C., 65 people die in crashes involving impaired drivers.

Chilliwack RCMP is reminding all drivers to plan ahead for a safe ride home by designating a sober driver.

