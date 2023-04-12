The Abbotsford International Airshow has announces several changes for the 2023 show. (Facebook)

Abbotsford International Airshow announces several logistical changes

New ticketing, a walk-in entrance and extra traffic and parking resources added for 2023

The Abbotsford International Airshow has announced several changes that they say will create a more enjoyable event experience for attendees.

Two of the biggest changes will be related to ticketing. Tickets will be date-specific and will no longer be flexible for any day. There will also be a limited quantity of available tickets per day compared to previous years. It is unlikely that tickets will be available at the gate because organizers believe it will likely be sold out.

The airshow also announced a reduced daily onsite parking capacity and extra traffic and parking resources. In recent years, including 2022, some attendees were stuck in traffic and missed portions of the show.

There will also be a new walk-in entrance on Saturday and Sunday to help reduce traffic congestion in and around the show. The walk-in entrance is located at Chinook Aviation (30660 Rotor Dr.). The walk-in general admission is not available on Friday. Those who want on-site parking on Saturday or Sunday must purchase that in advance as part of their ticket package.

For more details on the changes, visit abbotsfordairshow.com/faq.

Ticket sales for the general public go on sale starting on June 1, but Abbotsford Airshow Insiders have the ability to buy tickets starting on April 12.

