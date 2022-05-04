A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Abbotsford driver has car impounded for going almost 90 km/h over speed limit

Driver was clocked at 138 km/h while passing another vehicle in 50 km/h zone

A 24-year-old man had his vehicle impounded for seven days and received a $483 fine after driving 88 km/h over the speed limit in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Monday (May 2), when patrol officers were doing speed enforcement on King Road east of Columbia Street.

Walker said the driver of the black Infiniti was spotted passing another vehicle, and was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

ALSO SEE: Two Abbotsford drivers have cars impounded for going 60 k/h over speed limit

He said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he was late for work.

“Driving a vehicle on our roadways at speeds nearly triple the speed limit is completely unacceptable. This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and puts people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He said front-line officers conduct speed enforcement both in uniform and in plainclothes.

“Road safety is important to us and we will continue to make this a priority within our city.”


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Policespeed limits

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Launch national pharmacare with free birth control, NDP pitches
Next story
Two B.C. school trustees suing for reinstatement after suspensions for bullying

Just Posted

Don Armstrong, food bank coordinator for Salvation Army of Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack mayor is among 9 B.C. mayors rising to challenge to help feed the hungry

Oregon spotted frog from a 2011 field count. (Fraser Valley Conservancy)
Climate change a pressing concern for endangered frogs of the Fraser Valley

Peyton Graham used this pellet gun to rob a gas station and a restaurant on Dec. 29, 2020 in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Man sentenced for 2 Abbotsford armed robberies that were 6 minutes apart

Fraser Health staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital pose with the new Vyntus Pulmonary Function Testing System. (Submitted/Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation)
New $70,000 pulmonary function machine installed at Abbotsford hospital thanks to TB Vets