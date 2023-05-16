A memorial garden for victims and survivors of crime has been added to the front of White Rock RCMP’s detachment. (Sobia Moman photo)

A memorial garden for victims and survivors of crime has been added to the front of White Rock RCMP’s detachment. (Sobia Moman photo)

’A gesture so important’: Memorial garden at RCMP detachment honours victims of crime

Plaque unveiled by White Rock RCMP; family members, survivor share their stories

Sarah Young lost her mother and step-father in an instant.

They were shot to death April 15, 2019, hours after Young had texted her mom, as she usually did.

“My whole life changed forever in one moment with one unforgettable phone call,” she said.

Now a new Victims of Crime Memorial Garden outside of the White Rock RCMP detachment is being described as “a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime.”

It was a somber atmosphere Monday (May 15) as the memorial garden honouring both survivors of crime and those lost to criminal acts was unveiled.

Sarah Young talks about her mother and step-father who were murdered, taking away her best friends forever. (Sobia Moman photo)

Sarah Young talks about her mother and step-father who were murdered, taking away her best friends forever. (Sobia Moman photo)

Gathered was community members, two family members of victims and a survivor sharing their stories.

“This dedication plaque… is a gesture that is so important to the survivors of crime as it bears witness to their pain and loss and honours their loved ones,” said Young, adding her children will never have their grandparents at graduation ceremonies, birthday parties or any other milestones.

Markita Kaulius shared the story of her daughter’s death, caused by an impaired driver. (Sobia Moman photo)

Markita Kaulius shared the story of her daughter’s death, caused by an impaired driver. (Sobia Moman photo)

Markita Kaulius’ daughter Kassandra, 22, an athlete and student who wanted to become a teacher, was driving home one night around 10 p.m. after her softball game, as she had done many times before. She was waiting in a left-turn lane for her chance to go.

“Her softball coach was in the car beside her and as the light turned green, he waved goodbye and proceeded through the intersection,” Kaulius said.

Once the light had turned from green to yellow and yellow to red, there were no more cars within a reasonable distance and so, Kaulius’ daughter turned left through the intersection. At the same moment, a van came speeding down the road towards her and struck her car at 103 km/h.

The impact sent the car she was in flying down the street, Kaulius said.

“The driver got out of the van, walked up to my daughter dying, and then took off running to flee the scene of the collision,” the mother added.

“When she left home that night, little did she know that she would never come home again.”

Monica Taillefer shared details about her experience in an abusive relationship ,which she gathered the strength to leave. (Sobia Moman photo)

Monica Taillefer shared details about her experience in an abusive relationship ,which she gathered the strength to leave. (Sobia Moman photo)

Monica Taillefer is a survivor.

“My story is one of resilience, but it’s also a story of the devastation that domestic violence can bring to a family,” Taillefer said at the ceremony.

“My abuser named some of his violent outbursts a ‘Frankenstein.’ A term that was meant to discount and minimize what is more commonly known as strangulation.”

Taillefer went on to describe how being in an abusive relationship led her to lose everything, including her own sense of self. The physical abuse also left her with a brain injury that affected her ability to read, write, drive and even walk.

“The sad truth is my story is not unique,” Taillefer said, emphasizing how she was able to overcome “emotional and physical set-backs” but not everyone does.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimewhite rock

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children
Next story
Flood warning for part of northwest B.C., other rivers rising as heat grips province

Just Posted

From left, four-year-old Giuliano, six-year-old Jackson and six-year-old Luciano play on the new accessible playground at the Landing in Chilliwack on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. A new accessible playground is now coming to Bernard Elementary, funded by the provincial government. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Provincially funded playground coming to Chilliwack’s Bernard Elementary

Anna Konrad rests on her family’s trampoline in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford on a recent warm day. She has created a podcast documenting the post-traumatic stress kids like her are experiencing from the flooding in November 2021, and pressuring the government to keep the issue top of mind. (Submitted photo)
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

94-year-old athlete Ron Huckerby officially lights the torch at Jubilee Park to mark the 100-day countdown to the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games torch lighting begins 100-day countdown to event

Chilliwack Economic Partners Corporation (CEPCO) and the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce partnered together to create an agricultural video series launching April 26, 2023 that shares key messages from the local agricultural and farming community.
VIDEO: Fourth in the series of Chilliwack Chamber/CEPCO agriculture videos released May 9