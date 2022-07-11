Traffic on Highway One west of 264th Street was slowed by a crash blocking the left lane just before 8 a.m.(Drive BC)

A bad rush hour: crash on Hwy 1 near 264 slows traffic

Another unrelated collision snarled traffic at the intersection of 224th Street and 56th Avenue.

  • Jul. 11, 2022 8:30 a.m.
  • News

Rush hour traffic has been snarled by two serious collisions in Langley and Aldergrove this morning, Monday, July 11.

Traffic on Highway One west of 264th Street was slowed by a crash blocking the left lane just before 8 a.m. Reports suggested two large trucks were involved.

A traffic advisory said crews were on scene, but to expect delays.

Meanwhile, another crash at at the intersection of 224th Street and 56th Avenue was affecting traffic in all directions.

