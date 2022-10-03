Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

9 grass fires along Highway 1 in medians west of Chilliwack

Smoke from median fires in Abbotsford can be seen billowing into highway traffic in both directions

Multiple fires were burning Monday afternoon in the grass medians along Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford with smoke affecting motorists driving in both directions.

The median fires were causing reduced visibility and delays on Oct. 3 due to the heavy smoke billowing into traffic.

Sometimes grass fires like this on the highway are sparked by lit cigarettes tossed out the window.

Reader Jackie Marshall contacted to the Chilliwack Progress to say she counted about nine fires in the medians between the westbound and eastbound lanes near Abbotsford, west of Chilliwack.

One person tweeted, “What’s going on?” saying there were “bush fires” on Highway 1 and that fire crews were spotted en route to the scene.

Another person commenting on the story said it was a chain dragging from a vehicle that caused sparks to fly, igniting the fires.

RELATED: Fires sparked by cigarettes

RELATED: Highway median fires in 2021 as well

Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)
