89 kilograms of illegal drugs seized in Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, and Port Coquitlam

13 suspects are now awaiting charges from the Jan. 25 search and seizures

Psilocybin, methamphetamine, MDMA, ketamine, fentanyl, heroin, W18, money, guns, and vehicles, were all seized in the Jan. 25 warrants executed in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)

The RCMP has now released details on yet another major drug bust in the Lower Mainland, this time taking place in Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Maple Ridge.

Cpl. Alexa Hodgins of the Coquitlam RCMP stated that this multi-jurisdictional operation took place on Jan. 25, 2023, with members of the Coquitlam RCMP, Ridge Meadows RCMP, and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executing warrants at four different locations.

“Five suspects ranging in age from 20 to 46 years old, were arrested without incident during the execution of the search warrants,” said Hodgins.

“Police are recommending charges against an additional eight suspects, for a total of 13 accused.”

While the suspects await the approval of the charges, they have been released back into the public.

As a result of the search and seizures, the RCMP collected:

• Three kilograms of suspected cocaine

• 52 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine

• 426 grams of suspected MDMA

• 250 grams of suspected ketamine

• 1.5 kilograms of suspected dried psilocybin

• 30 kilograms of suspected psilocybin edibles

• One kilogram of suspected fentanyl

• 1.2 kilograms of suspected heroin

• 73 grams of suspected W18

• $145,000 in Canadian currency

• Two replica handguns

• Two vehicles

Insp. Todd Balaban said that operations such as this can massively disrupt criminal activity within the impacted communities.

“A seizure of this magnitude directly impacts all of our safety and wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance from our partnering agencies,” said Balaban.