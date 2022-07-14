$700K in community gaming grants for charities, service groups of Chilliwack, Agassiz

‘Organizations receiving this funding are vital to our communities,’ Chilliwack-Kent MLA says

Charities and community service groups from Chilliwack and Agassiz received more than $700,000 through community gaming grants geared to improving health, wellbeing and accessibility.

“We have faced a lot of challenges in the last few years, and organizations that offer human and social services have been there for us every step of the way,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Investments like this are one way our government helps essential organizations, like Chilliwack Community Services, continue to deliver amazing outcomes to people in our communities.”

A total of 19 organizations in the region received more than $700,000 in funding this year through the human and social services stream of the Community Gaming Grants.

“Whether it’s the Chilliwack Hospice or Agassiz-Harrison Community Services, every one of the organizations receiving this funding are vital to our communities,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack Kent. “I’m so grateful for everyone who is involved in making sure people in our communities receive the care they need, from volunteers, to employees, to those in government who deliver this funding, thank you.”

This year the NDP government is on deck to distribute more than $61 million in grants to 1,364 human and social services organizations around B.C. This funding supports food banks, children and youth programs, mental health, and other services that enhance health and wellbeing.

Receiving grants included:

Chilliwack – Alano Club of Chilliwack – $45,000

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society – $72,000

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services – $100,000

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Learning Society – $30,000

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Resource Centre – $10,000

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Senior Peer Counsellors -$49,300

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Youth Health Centre Society -$40,000

Chilliwack – Kiwanis Club of Chilliwack – $15,100

Chilliwack – Knights of Columbus #3478 -$30,000

Chilliwack – Scouts Canada – 1st Fairfield -$2,000

Chilliwack – Scouts Canada – 6th Chilliwack Group -$10,200

Chilliwack – Steller’s Jay Lions Club – $15,500

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Hospice Society – $100,000

Chilliwack – Kateslem Youth Society – $50,000

Chilliwack – Kiwanis Club of Sardis – $45,000

Chilliwack – Promontory Heights Elementary Community School Association -$12,000

Chilliwack – Rosedale Traditional Community School Society – $20,000

Agassiz – Agassiz-Harrison Community Services – $62,675

