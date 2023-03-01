A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

A jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket was sold in the Saanich North region. (Black Press Media file photo)

$55M winning lottery ticket sold in Greater Victoria

Tuesday night’s winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased in the Saanich North region

Someone is about to receive a big cheque.

A $55 million jackpot-winning Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday’s draw was sold in the “Saanich North” region of Greater Victoria.

This marks the first Lotto Max jackpot win of the year for a ticket purchased in B.C. It was the only ticket in the Feb. 28 draw to match all seven winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 24, 35, 42, and 43.

The odds of winning a Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play, according to a release from BCLC. Winners have 52 weeks from the draw date to claim their prize.

Once a winner comes forward, their name and the specific retail location will be released.

BCLC has not responded to a request to clarify which municipality or municipalities “Saanich North” covers.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@peninsulanewsreview.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gambling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: ‘This is devastating to us,’ says tenant after early-morning fire damages house in Chilliwack
Next story
Officer’s actions justified in 2021 crash involving speeding driver, says IIO

Just Posted

Elizabeth and Kevin Sawatzky on their wedding day. They were happy and looking forward to a long life together, but a drug overdose took all of that away. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack drug overdose victim leaves grieving family behind

Investigators were on the scene of a serious one-car collision at Highway 11 and McCallum Road in Abbotsford on April 26, 2021. (PHOTO: Shane MacKichan)
Officer’s actions justified in 2021 crash involving speeding driver, says IIO

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

There are heaps of classes to choose from during the Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s Spring Break Art Camps. (Submitted by the Chilliwack Cultural Centre)
Many ways for kids to get creative with spring break art camps in Chilliwack