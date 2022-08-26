Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)

$50K reward renewed for information on Trina Hunt’s murder

Family renews call for leads in cold case on Port Moody woman who was found dead in Hope

The $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of Trina Hunt has been renewed.

Hunt’s body was found in a rural area of Hope months after her disappearance. She lived in Port Moody, where she was last seen on CCTV on Jan. 14, 2021. She was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2021. RCMP initially did not deem the case suspicious.

A man was arrested outside their home on June 3, but subsequently released. Charges were not laid against the man.

New reward posters have been showing up, urging anyone with information to call it in to RCMP.

The posters show a photo of Hunt smiling, and details of her disappearance. The money is being offered by her family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team at 1-877-551-4448, or email ihitinfo@rcmp -grc.gc.ca.

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29, 2021. A man was arrested outside her Port Moody home on June 3, 2022 but has since been released. (Photo courtesy of IHIT)
