Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Cows on Indian Band broke through ice, approximately 22 died

Nearly two dozen cows have died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

Approximately 50 head of cattle wandered out onto thin ice Dec. 22, a witness told The Morning Star.

About half of them were able to get out from the north end of the lake, on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). But the others have since died.

“They are starting to bloat and rise to the surface,” the concerned resident said. “But nothing’s being done about them.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the OKIB for further information.

READ MORE: Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

READ MORE: Coldstream groups aim to keep Kal Lake sparkling

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalslakesVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night
Next story
Frustrated travellers turned to Twitter when winter storm slammed Abbotsford airport

Just Posted

A total of 100 rainbow-coloured pride banners were installed in Chilliwack on May 25. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
TOP STORIES 2022: Rainbow banners mark a turning point in Chilliwack

Huge blocks of ice line the Fraser River near the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge following a severe cold snap and subsequent winter storms. (Photo/Valerie Pentz)
PHOTOS: Smart car-sized ice blocks build up at Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge after severe winter storms

Brandon Litun, owner of Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters, stands beside the drum roaster he bought second-hand and rebuilt earlier this year. The machine can roast 25 kilos of beans at a time and over the past two months he’s been using it, Litun said they’ve already roasted a few tons of beans. Although located in Chilliwack, Smoking Gun Coffee Roasters was awarded the Best Coffee Roaster in Vancouver in the 2023 Snobby Awards put on by Vancouver Coffee Snob. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Best coffee roaster in Vancouver located right here in Chilliwack

The Abbotsford BC SPCA needs to refill their linen closets, as caring for animals requires a lot of blankets, sheets and rags. When they put out a call to the public, they were immediately given plenty of donations. (BC SPCA photo/Facebook)
Bare linen closet fluffed back up at Abbotsford SPCA shelter after public plea