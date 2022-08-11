40 fishers set to compete in Saccomaniacs 2022 Sturgeon Fishing Derby

Saccomaniacs Agriculture for Autism Sturgeon Fishing Derby is set to start Aug. 12, 2022 at 9 a.m. on the Fraser River. (Saccomaniacs Agriculture for Autism)

There will be 10 boats, 10 fishing guides, and 40 fishers on the Fraser River Friday (Aug. 12) near Chilliwack all trying to catch “the big one” for a good cause.

The Saccomaniacs 2022 Sturgeon Fishing Derby kicks off from the Island 22 boat launch in Chilliwack at 9 a.m.

Organizers say it’s going to provide a “bucket list experience” for the participants who get to spend the day sturgeon fishing on the Fraser River trying to land the biggest sturgeon of the day.

The Saccomaniacs Sturgeon Fishing Derby is part of a multi-day event that includes a golf tournament and awards dinner to raise money for the Pacific Autism Family Network Chilliwack Spoke, providing education, training and support for autistic individuals and their families.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. The welcome/opening is at 8:30 a.m. with boats heading out on the river from the boat launch at 9 a.m., with plans to return at 5 p.m.

The derby is presented by RBC and hosted by Prestige Sport Fishing Mike Duncan.

Folks can follow along during the event as organizers post to their social media channels from Facebook @saccomaniacsgolf or from Instagram and Twitter @saccomaniacs

Saccomaniacs Agriculture for Autism has fundraised for PAFN since 2014, with the Chilliwack spoke opening in 2019. Since 2020 hundreds of children and families have received FREE resources for children and families living on the autism spectrum.

