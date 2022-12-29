3rd fire within metres of each other in recent months in Chilliwack commercial area

The red Xs, from left, indicate: cube van fire on Dec. 28, fire at Ken’s Tire and Wheel on Oct. 23, fire at Satin Touch Furniture Refinishing (unknown date). (Google Maps)

A cube van that caught fire in a parking lot on Alexander Avenue is the third fire in a small area in recent months in downtown Chilliwack.

They all happened where three neighbouring properties meet at Alexander and Railway avenues.

Firefighters were called to the vehicle blaze at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

The cube van belonged to a party rentals place on Railway Avenue. It was parked up against a brick building in a parking lot located at the rear of the building on Alexander Avenue when it caught fire.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the inside of the building.

A charred brick wall on a building at Railway Avenue is seen on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, the morning after a cube van caught fire. Two other fires happened right next door, on the other side of the fence at the left side of the photo, in recent months. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

On Oct. 23, another blaze happened in an empty lot adjacent to Ken’s Tire and Wheel. That fire spread to a storage area at the back of the tire shop.

An employee at Ken’s told The Progress there was a third fire outside Satin Touch Furniture Refinishing as well, also in the empty lot.

The three fires happened within metres of each other. The empty lot now has a chainlink fence around it.

On Nov. 1, another fire broke out on Alexander Avenue just east of these three fires. That one was in a vacant house.

