37-year-old man arrested in relation to theft of $2,000 worth of items from Hope business

A 37-year-old Hope man has been arrested in relation to a break-in and theft, of around $2,000 worth of merchandise, from a Hope business.

Early Monday morning (Jan. 23), Hope RCMP responded to a call from the alarm company of a business on the 300 block of Wallace Street. Moments before, police received a report from a passerby who observed a man exiting the business, with its front door smashed, while carrying a black garbage bag.

An hour after the suspect had fled the scene, the RCMP located and arrested him after receiving reports of being seen running southbound on Fourth Avenue. All of the stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the business owner.

Hope RCMP remain committed to increased patrols and visibility to deter criminal activity in our community, says Staff Sergeant Dwayne Farlin. In this case, an astute citizen’s observations allowed us to gather information in a timely manner, which ultimately assisted our ability to effect a quick arrest.

Police are recommending that the man, who is well known to them, be charged with breaking-and-entering, and theft.

RCMP are still investigating the event.

