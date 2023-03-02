3 people killed, others injured in major fiery crash on Highway 5

DriveBC is reporting the highway is closed from Round Top Rd and Petrol Rd

Three people have died and two others are critically injured after a fiery crash along Highway 5 near Clearwater on Wednesday (March 1).

The crash, which involved two trucks and a SUV, happened at 10:56 a.m., police said in a news release Thursday.

“The initial investigation determined that a southbound Ford F150 pickup truck from Alberta crossed over the centre line and side-swiped a Ford F550 truck hauling a trailer before colliding head on with a Ford Escape,” police said.

Two of the people who died were recent refugee immigrants.

Highway 5 between Round Top Road and Petrol Road was closed for several hours as police investigated.

Road conditions were not a factor and the driver of the Ford F150 is cooperating, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including anyone with dashboard camera video of pre-collision driving, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111.

