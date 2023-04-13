Building economic capacity in communities is one of aims of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program. (REDIP Program Guide)

3 economic development projects for First Nations funded in Eastern Fraser Valley

B.C.’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program is paving the way

B.C.’s economic development program for rural communities will see $326,250 going to three projects near Chilliwack and Agassiz.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon said that funding under the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program is paving the way for municipalities, First Nations and not-for-profits to bring more projects to fruition in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

“Programs and initiatives that make way for economic development not only benefit people here once completed but will also lead to much-needed jobs in rural and First Nations communities.

“It’s always great when communities can tell us what they need and we can help fund such important and innovative infrastructure projects,” said Paddon.

A trio of local projects will promote economic diversification, clean-economy opportunities, and infrastructure development:

• The Eco-Station Three Phase Power Initiative on Seabird Island First Nation – $126,250;

• The Soowahlie Development Initiative Phase 1 – $100,000;

• The Skwah Economic Development Plan – $100,000.

The Soowahlie First Nation project will retain technical support to assist the community in negotiations with land developers, in identifying economic activities, and in identifying the best and highest use of its reserve lands. The nation envisions establishing a development corporation as the vehicle for economic development in the community.

Skwah’s first year funding will go to creating a community economic development plan, while second year funding will provide for an economic development worker to assist in grant writing and rolling out said plan.

The province is investing $66 million this year, to support more than 200 local, rural projects, which is double the previous budget for the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program.

