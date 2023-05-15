3 dead cats found on a Chilliwack lawn within 4 days leads to questions and speculation

Some Fairfield Island neighbours blame a coyote attack as RCMP and SPCA investigate other causes

Two dead cats on a lawn of a house on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack posted on a Facebook group on Monday, May 8, 2023. (Meghan Bee Facebook photo)

What is happening to outdoor house cats on Fairfield Island?

It might be a coincidence that three cats were found dead on the same home’s front lawn within four days. It also might be the work of coyotes or some other wild predators, but speculation is growing that it’s something more sinister.

Residents expressed shock after a post on a Fairfield Island neighbours Facebook page on May 8 showing two dead cats in the residential area.

“I’m so sorry to post this but there are two dead cats on our front lawn,” Meghan Bee posted in the group.

“Look to be attacked by coyotes? We aren’t sure, but this is so sad.”

Another individual said her cat was found dead in the same spot four days prior on May 4.

This has led to serious concern that the cats’ deaths maybe have been the result of intentional human activity.

“Seems odd three cats in a few days in the same location,” one person posted.

RELATED: OPINION: How animal torturers can become murderers and domestic abusers can move to mass killing

Two of the dead cats appeared to have no visible injuries, while one was nearly torn in half, something the owner speculated could have happened post-mortem.

The Progress has confirmed that the RCMP and the SPCA are investigating the cat deaths, but neither agency are yet calling it a cruelty investigation.

“The BC SPCA is investigating,” SPCA communications officer Debra Walley said Monday. “We are unable to comment at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said something similar.

“The matter is under investigation, but at this stage, it is too early to speculate causal factors,” she said. “Investigators continue to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference Chilliwack RCMP file number 2023-17635.”

On the Fairfield Island neighbours Facebook group, there have also been a number of other recent posts about missing cats. On Saturday (May 13), yet another person posted a photo of their cat that had been missing since Wednesday.

“I’m here to post our missing cat, and noticed in scrolling this site, it will be the fifth one this week! Along with the two found deceased on someone’s lawn. Is there something going on?”

While a number of people have speculated the dead cats could have been victims of coyotes, others have pointed out that it’s unlikely because coyotes would be killing for food.

Visit www.theprogress.com for updates on this story if they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

editor@theprogress.com

animal crueltyBCSPCACatschilliwackCity of ChilliwackSPCA