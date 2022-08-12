Pamela Olsen, 27, is described as a Caucasian woman with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” (162 centimetres) tall and weighs 125 pounds (56 kg). She has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads ‘Darren.’ (RCMP handout)

27-year-old missing woman last seen in Chilliwack, known to frequent Abbotsford

Pamela Olsen last seen in 45000-block of Menholm Road in Chilliwack

RCMP are asking people to help find a missing 27-year-old woman who was last seen in Chilliwack.

Pamela Olsen was seen in the 45000-block of Menholm Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 3. She is also known to frequent Abbotsford.

Chilliwack RCMP describe Olsen as a Caucasian woman with long, brown hair and brown eyes. She’s 5’4” (162 centimetres) tall and weighs 125 pounds (56 kilograms). She has a tattoo on her left wrist that reads ‘Darren.’

“Police and family are concerned for Pamela’s wellbeing,” stated Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson with Chilliwack RCMP in a press release on the evening of Aug. 11.

As investigators continue to search for Olsen, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Chilliwack RCMP ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pamela Olsen to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). File #2022-28800.

 

