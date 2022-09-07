Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a stabbing involving teenagers from Labour Day in a remote location off Chilliwack Lake Road, and Liumchen Forest Service Road. (Google Maps)

2 teens arrested by Chilliwack RCMP in connection with Chilliwack River Valley stabbings

Large group of youth were camping near Tamihi when altercation broke out injuring 2 teens

Two 18-year-olds were arrested by Chilliwack RCMP for their alleged connection to a stabbing near Liumchen Forest Service Road off Chilliwack Lake Road in the early hours of Labour Day morning.

Chilliwack Mounties were called to the scene of a stabbing shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. It was called in from the area of Liumchen Creek Forest Service Road off Chilliwack Lake Road.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that a large group of youth had been camping in the area when an altercation ensued between the group and two other young men who were not known to the group,” according to the RCMP release.

Two youth were assaulted by a man with a knife during the altercation.

“The victims, aged 16 and 17, were treated for lacerations which were non-life-threatening in nature.”

Chilliwack RCMP arrested two 18-year-old men in connection to this incident. One man was released without being charged, while the other has been released on an undertaking to appear in court on September 27.

The police investigation continues. Police are seeking any witnesses and anyone who may have footage of the altercation on their phones to call the Chilliwack RCMP (604)-792-4611. Or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

assault

Chilliwack RCMP is investigating a stabbing involving teenagers from Labour Day in a remote location off Chilliwack Lake Road, and Liumchen Forest Service Road. (Google Maps)
