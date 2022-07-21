Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black

Two suspects remain at large after stealing a car in Kelowna before fleeing from police and abandoning the vehicle in Midway Thursday (July 21).

The incident began at about 4 p.m. when police officers attempted to stop the suspects in the stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled.

Midway RCMP were able to locate the vehicle sometime later near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black.

Neither have not been located.

Mounties are warning residents in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Semi carrying excavator strikes overpass on Highway 99 at 112 Street
Next story
Man ‘armed and dangerous’ at large after shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Chilliwack

Just Posted

(IHIT photo)
Man ‘armed and dangerous’ at large after shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at McNaught Road just south of Yale Road on Thursday, July 21, 2022 for a shooting where two people were injured. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE: 2 women dead following shooting in Chilliwack; suspect still at large

Local residents might notice a low-flying flying over Abbotsford and other areas of the Fraser Valley. The helicopter is being flown by Talon Helicopters to conduct inspections for FortisBC. (Cassidy Dankochik/Black Press Media)
Low-flying helicopters inspect gas lines in Fraser Valley over coming weeks

Former Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey player Jake Virtanen arrives at B.C. Supreme Court for the third day of his sexual assault trial, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continues

Pop-up banner image ×