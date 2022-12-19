2 people unharmed after their home on Riverview Drive catches on fire last Sunday

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning. (Hope Fire Department/Facebook)

No injuries reported as Hope Fire Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire

Two people are unharmed after their two-storey home, on Riverview Drive, caught on fire last Sunday (Dec. 18) morning.

The Hope Fire Department posted on Facebook that they responded to reports of flames near the rear of the house and through the roof. The house has extensive damage and firefighters are still investigating what caused the fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

Updates to follow.

