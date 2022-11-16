Two people were stabbed at a Richmond business in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road Nov. 16. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

Two people were stabbed at a Richmond business in the 11000-block of No. 5 Road Nov. 16. (Credit: Shane MacKichan)

2 people stabbed at business next to Richmond RCMP station

Suspect believed to have connection with the business

Two people are in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after they were stabbed at a business next to the Richmond RCMP station Wednesday morning (Nov. 16).

Police say they found the two stabbing victims around 10:56 a.m., at 11511 No. 5 Road. According to Google Streetview, the address appears to be a Rove Concepts furniture warehouse.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, but was later found and arrested near Highway 1 on the Clearbrook Road exit in Abbotsford, shortly after noon. Police say the suspect is believed to be associated with the business where the stabbing occurred.

They say there is no further risk to the public.

READ ALSO: 2 B.C. teachers disciplined over angry, intimidating behaviour

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Richmondstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A year after record-breaking storm nearly took his house, B.C. man shares costly journey

Just Posted

Rosedale product Aynsley D’Ottavio at the 2022 Esso Cup. The talented defender has been invited to a B.C. Hockey camp that will determine the team that goes to the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island. (Hockey Canada photo)
Chilliwack’s Aynsley D’Ottavio one step away from Canada Winter Games

Clayton Bussiere of Abbotsford was last seen in Abbotsford on Oct. 17, 1982. Investigators are now appealing for information on the case.
Abbotsford Police ask for help in solving 40-year-old missing-person case

Tony Gore with children Naomi (left) and Wyatt (right). Tony and his sister, Jill Hall, started sounding the alarm about radon after he found alarming levels of the radioactive gas in Naomi’s second-floor bedroom. Naomi is seen here holding a home radon test. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack brother and sister wage war against radon

Tom Lavin of the Powder Blues performs at a cancer benefit concert at the Hard Rock Casino Show Theatre on Oct. 1. (Dee Lippingwell Photography)
Tom Lavin and Powder Blues band in Chilliwack for final stop on 44th anniversary tour