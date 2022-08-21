2 men sent to hospital in serious condition following head-on crash east of Mission

Highway 7 closed both directions, expected to re-open by 10 a.m.; police believe alcohol involved

The collision occurred near Brooks Road and led to a full closure of Lougheed Highway. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Two men were sent to hospital in serious condition following an early morning head-on crash on Lougheed Highway east of Mission.

The collision occurred near Brooks Road, just east of the Deroche Bridge, at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Aug. 21, according to the Mission RCMP.

It led to a full closure of the highway.

“Police believe that impaired driving played a significant role in the collision,” says a social media post from the Mission RCMP.

The Lower Mainland RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were called in to investigate.

Mission RCMP said they expect the highway to re-open at 10 a.m.

