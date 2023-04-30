19 B.C. communities break temperature records as spring weather finally arrives

  • Apr. 30, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • News

B.C. saw its first Saturday to reach over 20 C in several months, bringing with it a number of heat records across the province.

According to Environment Canada, the oldest heat record to be broken Saturday (April 29) happened in Prince George. There, the community saw temperatures reach 24.5 C, surpassing 23.9 C recorded in 1922.

While many enjoyed the first bit of warm weather of spring, dozens were kept on high alert as the sudden spike in heat brought with it quickened snowmelt leading to fast-paced and swollen rivers.

READ MORE: Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt in B.C. recorded Saturday

Across Canada, Kamloops was the hottest spot in Canada on Saturday, at 31.6 C, while Komakuk Beach in The Yukon was the coldest, at -23.1 C.

Other B.C. communities that broke records Saturday include:

Blue River Area: 25.5 C (23.1 C set in 1998)

Burns Lake Area: 22.8 C (22.2 C set in 1979)

Cache Creek Area: 31.2 C (28.9 C set in 1957)

Clinton Area: 24.5 C (21.1 C set in 1979)

Comox Area: 21.8 C (21.7 C set in 1958)

Courtenay Area: 21.8 C (21.7 set in 1958)

Kamloops: 31.6 C (28.3 set in 1957)

Kelowna: 28.2 C (26.7 set in 1968)

Lytton: 30.7 C (30.6 C set in 1957)

Merrit: 29 C (27.2 C set in 1926)

Pemberton Area: 30 C (28 C set in 1989)

Port Hardy: 22 C (20.5 C set in 1989)

Powell River: 22.7 C (21.9 C set in 1989)

Prince George: 24.5 C (23.9 C set in 1922)

Puntzi Mountain: 23.9 C (23.6 C set in 1979)

Squamish Area: 26.1 C (26 C set in 1998)

Trail Area: 30 C (28.3 C set in 1957)

Vernon: 27.5 C (25.6 C set in 1957)

Williams Lake: 25.4 C (22.5 C set in 1979)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rivers around Cache Creek under flood watch; 25-52 mm of snowmelt recorded in B.C. Saturday
Next story
April ends in record-breaking temperatures around eastern Fraser Valley

Just Posted

The Sky’s No Limit - Girls Fly Too is a two-day event at Abbotsford International Airport, April 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It includes free flights for women and girls of all ages, static displays and more. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Women and girls take to the sunny skies in Abbotsford all weekend with free flights

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 30

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre from May 5 to 7. (Chilliwack Arts and Cultural Centre Society)
Art from the Heart student show and sale returns to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau fires a shot fast two Chilliwack players during Game 2 of the BCHL’s Coastal Conference finals on Saturday, April 29. Charbonneau had the game-winning goal on Saturday night. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs take 2-0 series lead against Chilliwack Chiefs