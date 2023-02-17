A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

RELATED: Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

Crimesexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No tsunami expected after 4.8 magnitude earthquake off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Kindra Hill and Malaika Mpiana taking part in ‘A Trades Experience, Just For You,’ which was held at G.W. Graham Secondary. (submitted photo)
Students from Chilliwack’s Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Middle School experience trades at G.W. Graham

Bailey Road from Chilliwack River Road to Matheson Road will see a new sidewalk and bike lane installed, thanks to $500,000 in ‘active transportation’ funding from the province. (City of Chilliwack webmap)
More than $1M for active transportation around Chilliwack will bring bike lanes, sidewalks

Chilliwack’s Ella and Alexa Danielson compete in the duo stage (11 to 12 years) division of the Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
76th annual Chilliwack Music and Dance Festival hits the stage Friday

Hundreds of people march along Yale Road near Hodgins Avenue during a so-called Fraser Valley Freedom Rally on Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
OPINION: The staggering socioeconomic costs of COVID anti-vaxxer behaviour