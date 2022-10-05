Chilliwack RCMP put out traffic snapshot Oct. 5, 2022. (RCMP)

11 impaired among high-risk drivers removed from roads by Chilliwack RCMP

RCMP weekly traffic snapshot Sept. 26-Oct. 3 shows 20 drivers nabbed in road checks

Chilliwack RCMP effectively removed 20 high-risk drivers from local roads recently by conducting a series of road checks, according the weekly traffic snapshot.

“We are committed to road safety,” the RCMP release on social media said.

The weekly “snapshot” covered driving offences recorded from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.

Chilliwack RCMP officers removed from the roads: 11 impaired drivers, seven drivers found to be prohibited from driving, and two for excessive speed.

