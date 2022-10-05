11 impaired among high-risk drivers removed from roads by Chilliwack RCMP

Chilliwack RCMP effectively removed 20 high-risk drivers from local roads recently by conducting a series of road checks, according the weekly traffic snapshot.
“We are committed to road safety,” the RCMP release on social media said.
The weekly “snapshot” covered driving offences recorded from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3.
Chilliwack RCMP officers removed from the roads: 11 impaired drivers, seven drivers found to be prohibited from driving, and two for excessive speed.
We are committed to road safety. During the week of Sept 26 – Oct 3, Chilliwack RCMP removed the following high-risk drivers from our roads.
Impaired Driving = 11
Prohibited Driving = 7
Excessive Speed = 2#RoadChecks pic.twitter.com/8DH17lGicx
— Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) October 4, 2022
Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.