A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

A multi-million-dollar winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in New Westminster. (BC Lottery Corporation photo)

$10.9-million winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in B.C.

New Westminster ticket matched all 6 numbers May 28

One lucky person who bought a lottery ticket in New Westminster last week has landed themselves a cool $10.9 million.

Lotto 6/49 announced its most recent winner Saturday (May 28). With all six numbers matching, the ticket’s buyer is headed home with an impressive $10,968,527.

The winning numbers were 6, 13, 15, 29, 45 and 45. The bonus was number 1.

The jackpot marks the fourth time in the past three months a ticket bought in B.C. has taken the Lotto 6/49 win, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. Winners have one year to claim their prize.

READ ALSO: 2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLotteryMetro Vancouver

Previous story
Online map tracks B.C.’s high-risk Lyme disease zones
Next story
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at Mission priest school in 1970s

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Unregistered massage therapist in Chilliwack charged with sex offences

Numerous convicted or credibly accused pedophiles are former students of the Seminary of Christ the King, according to the plaintiffs. Google Street View image.
3rd former seminary student alleges sexual abuse at Mission priest school in 1970s

Latifah is a 12-year-old cat who was part of a large-scale animal cruelty seizure. She’s at the Chilliwack SPCA looking for her ‘furever’ home. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Find Me My Furever Home – Latifah at the Chilliwack SPCA

When you take on a pet, you should take it on for its lifetime. (Citizen file)
EDITORIAL: Owning a pet is a lifetime commitment