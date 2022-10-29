There was an alleged hit-and-run at the corner of Wellington Avenue and Corbould Street in Chilliwack on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Google maps)

1 person injured following alleged hit-and-run in downtown Chilliwack

Collision happened at Wellington Avenue and Corbould Street

One person was injured following an alleged hit-and-run in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The collision happened around 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Wellington Avenue and Corbould Street.

When the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene, they stated one person was out of their vehicle and they had suffered a leg injury.

It was reported that the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene going westbound on Wellington Avenue.

RCMP was also on scene, and by 3:09 p.m. BC Ambulance Service was also on scene.

It’s not the first time there has been a collision at that intersection. Three years ago, on Oct. 30, 2019, a woman and boy were injured when the driver of a vehicle ran the four-way stop.

At that crash in 2019, a witness and resident who lives at the intersection said that drivers do not stop at the four-way stop sign “all the time.”

READ MORE: Young boy and woman injured in crash in downtown Chilliwack

Earlier this month, the Jaws of Life were needed to rescue a driver following another hit-and-run on Oct. 5.

READ MORE: Jaws of Life used to rescue woman following alleged hit-and-run in Chilliwack

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

