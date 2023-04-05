(Black Press Media Creative)

Man in Brazil kills 4 children, injures 3 at daycare center

A man who invaded a daycare center with a hatchet killed four children and injured at least three others Wednesday in southern Brazil, authorities said.

Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of Blumenau on his Twitter account, and wrote that the killer has been arrested. The state’s firefighters corps confirmed the man attacked with a hatchet and that three children were taken to the hospital.

Images broadcast on television showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center, named Cantinho do Bom Pastor. Local media reported the attacker scaled a wall to enter the daycare center wielding a hatchet.

Neither the state’s military police nor its security secretariat immediately responded to Associated Press requests for more information.

School attacks in Brazil had been uncommon, but have begun happening with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo stabbed a teacher, killing her, and also wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

“May God comfort the hearts of all families in this moment of deep pain,” Gov. Mello wrote on Twitter.

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeNational News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Analysis: Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues
Next story
France boosts military spending amid war in Ukraine

Just Posted

Tydel Foods owner Brigida Crosbie outside the meat shop on Patten Avenue in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack meat shop feeding low-income residents, seniors with compassion

Jonathan Neufeld (right) and the mobility scooter he donated to Wayne Pavich on March 31, 2023 after finding out Pavich’s scooter was stolen from a shed at his home. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Chilliwack man donates mobility scooter to senior who had his stolen

Chilliwack RCMP were on scene at Richardson Avenue near Blue Jay Avenue for reports of shots fired on Thursday, March 30, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Mounties investigating what if any ties exist between 3 recent gang-related shootings in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to an apartment fire on Victor Street on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS and VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle apartment building fire on Victor Street

Pop-up banner image