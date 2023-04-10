Baltimore mayor calls for ‘youth curfew’ after 2 teens shot

The mayor of Baltimore called for a summer curfew after two teenagers were shot while police were attempting to break up a large crowd of minors.

A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot and wounded as police attempted to break up fights among a crowd of more than 200 teenagers gathered at the city’s Inner Harbor area around 9 p.m. Sunday, WBAL-TV reported.

One of the victims was in critical condition and the other was stable, WBAL reported.

Two suspects were arrested, police said, including one with a loaded gun who matched a description of the shooter and another who was found with a loaded gun in a police garage, WBAL reported.

Following the shooting, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced his intention to implement a 9 p.m. curfew for anyone 14 years and younger and 10 p.m. for those younger than 17 during the forthcoming summer months, WJZ-TV reported.

“I want everyone to hear me and hear me clearly,” Scott said. “We are going back to the old days. We will be enforcing a youth curfew as we move into the latter spring and summer months.”

Scott has seen young children away from their homes at night too often, he said.

“It’s not just about making sure we are getting them off the street, but making sure that we are supporting them and figuring out what’s going on with them and their families,” Scott said. “It is not normal for person to be that far away from their home and no one knows where they are or cares for them.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimePoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home-based workers became younger, more diverse in U.S. during pandemic

Just Posted

What appears to be raw sewage leaked into the Miami River late last week. Harrison Hot Springs utility workers acted fast to prevent damage to the river. The leak was caused by the McCombs Drive bridge settling onto the pipe. (Photo/Pearson Ecological)
Harrison Hot Springs crew quick to fix sewer main leak spilling into Miami River

Alex Willness struck Allan Young with his skateboard at this spot on Nelson’s Baker Street on the night of July 16, 2020. A B.C. Supreme Court judge is weighing a manslaughter charge against Willness. Photo: Tyler Harper
Manslaughter or self-defence? Nelson judge weighs death of Abbotsford police officer

The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Chilliwack edged out Toronto among most social media obsessed cities in Canada

The Abbotsford Police pulled a car off the road for going 189 km/hr. (Abbotsford Police photo)
Abbotsford Police nab highway driver going nearly twice speed limit